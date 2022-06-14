Qualcomm acquires Cellwize for multi-vendor RAN automation

Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte. Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cellwize, which is headquartered in Singapore with R&D in Israel, offers mobile network automation and orchestration solution. Cellwize offers a RAN automation and orchestration platform for 5G rollouts. Cellwize CHIME enables operators to accelerate their 5G deployment by automating key business processes in the RAN domain. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning for zero-touch 5G deployments, for automating 2G/3G/4G/5G network optimization, and for delivering mobile network assurance. Cellwize supports multiple RAN architectures, including Open RAN, virtualized RAN, and traditional RAN.

Previous investors in the company have included Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Samsung Next, and others.

Qualcomm said Cellwize’s 5G network deployment, automation, and management software platform capabilities further strengthens Qualcomm;s 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy.

“Global mobile operators and private enterprises are deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace across industries with the goal of connecting everyone and everything to the cloud,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The addition of Cellwize’s best-in-class RAN automation technologies strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ ability to drive the development of the modern 5G network – accelerating Open RAN global adoption, cloud-based cellular infrastructure innovation and 5G private network deployments.”

“We are excited to join Qualcomm Technologies as we are both committed to accelerate the mission to modernize Radio Access Networks and enable mobile network operators and enterprises to fully realize and monetize their digital transformation,” said Ofir Zemer, former chief executive officer, Cellwize, who now is vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2022/06/qualcomm-acquires-cellwize-to-accelerate-5g-adoption-and-spur



