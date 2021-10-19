Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Prosimo raises $30 million for its multicloud networking

Wednesday, June 29, 2022  

Prosimo, a start-up that offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, has secured $30 million in Series B funding.  

Prosimo, which is based in San Jose, California, was co-founded by Ramesh Prabagaran (CEO), Pradeep Aragonda (Head of Engineering) and Nehal Bhau (CTO), who were part of the founding team at Viptela that was acquired by Cisco for its SD-WAN solutions. Prosimo offers an integrated "infrastructure stack" that provides secure access, app experience, real-time insights and quantified recommendations for multi-cloud. Prosimo  AXI platform is powered by machine learning and works with the platform’s Application-driven Intelligent Results engine (AIR) and AXI Edge.  The platform handles both user-to-app and app-to-app requirements, preventing multiple fragmented initiatives in the cloud. 

The latest funding round was led by Redline Capital, BlackRock, and DTCP innovation in cooperation with existing investors General Catalyst, Celesta Capital, and Nepenthe Capital.

http://www.prosimo.io

