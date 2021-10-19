Prosimo raises $30 million for its multicloud networking

Prosimo, a start-up that offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, has secured $30 million in Series B funding.
The latest funding round was led by Redline Capital, BlackRock, and DTCP innovation in cooperation with existing investors General Catalyst, Celesta Capital, and Nepenthe Capital.
Video: Simplifying Connectivity at Cloud Scale - Prosimo
Enterprises, including major financial institutions, have been struggling to provide connectivity at cloud scale for all of their application workloads, says Faraz Siddiqui, Head of Solutions Architecture, Prosimo.
Prosimo enhances App Transit for multi-cloud environments
Prosimo, a start-up that offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, released new advanced App Transit features that builds on the platform's four core capabilities — Transit, Application Performance, Secure Access, and Observability.App Transit’s latest features include:Fastlane — dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical...