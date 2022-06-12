Preview: This week's Fiber Connect 2022





The stakes could not be higher. With over $42 billion in new federal funding soon to become available, coupled with billions of dollars in addition government grants and private investments, the United States is embarking on a once-in-a-generation upgrade program to bring fiber connectivity to communities across the country.

Gary Bolton, president of Fiber Broadband Association, provides a brief preview of this week's Fiber Connect 2022 conference and exhibition in Nashville.

https://eventscribe.net/2022/FiberConnect/