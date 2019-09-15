OTEGLOBE picks Infinera’s ICE6 for its European network

OTEGLOBE has selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution for its European network.

The deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 solution on the GX G42 Compact Modular Platform will double capacity in selected parts of OTEGLOBE's diverse terrestrial backbone network and enable the carrier to offer new 400 GbE services to its customers.

OTEGLOBE’s pan-European network, with more than 21,000 km of fiber, spans Greece, the Balkans, Italy, and Eastern and Western Europe, and connects to major European gateways over multiple diverse fiber routes to offer unparalleled and seamless connectivity throughout the region.

Infinera and OTEGLOBE also achieved a notable performance accomplishment leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 solution on OTEGLOBE’s resilient submarine route. Infinera’s ICE6 successfully delivered up to 16.4T of capacity over OTEGLOBE’s two unrepeatered submarine cables between Greece and Italy, each spanning approximately 350 km, which is 60% more capacity than currently available. This submarine route is a key part of OTEGLOBE’s network and increasing capacity on this segment is vital.

“OTEGLOBE boasts the most reliable backbone infrastructure in the region and has a proven record of seamlessly incorporating industry-leading technologies to meet network design best practices and continue to deliver innovative and reliable services to its customers,” said Panagiota Bosdogianni, OTEGLOBE CTO. “Infinera is a world leader in optical technology, and with its ICE6 solution on the G42 platform, significantly expands the capacity of our unique resilient backbone network routes and supports L-band operation while it also successfully addresses our requirements for lower operating costs and automation.”

“Infinera’s ICE6 solution continues to be deployed globally to provide innovative high-capacity services that are scalable, flexible, and reliable to help network operators meet growing bandwidth demands,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Deploying ICE6 on OTEGLOBE’s terrestrial backbone modernizes its network and offers its customers the latest services including 400 GbE. The technology achievement successfully delivered on OTEGLOBE’s submarine route lays the foundation for upgrading and deploying ICE6 across OTEGLOBE’s entire network.”

https://www.infinera.com

