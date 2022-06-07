Orange Polska awards 10-year contract to Nokia

Orange Polska awarded a ten-year contract extension to Nokia. The improved deal, which will cover 50 percent of Orange’s network in northern Poland and run until 2036, will see the modernization of the operator’s existing radio network infrastructure as well as enhance its 5G capabilities. The move will support Orange’s strategy of delivering best-in-class services to its customers.

Under the contract, Nokia will upgrade all existing networks including equipment supporting phasing out Orange’s 3G network and infrastructural solutions enabling reallocating the frequencies to enhance its 4G coverage and capacity. This network refresh is scheduled to continue until 2025. Nokia will also supply equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for the operator’s 5G solution that covers all deployment scenarios from dense-urban capacity to wide-area coverage.

Nokia will also deliver equipment supporting C-Band spectrum when it is made available in Poland. C-Band spectrum, between 3.4 GHz and 3.8 GHz, is a crucial resource for operators to offer the best mix of 5G network capacity and coverage to subscribers. These solutions will support Orange’s network leadership while delivering superior connectivity and capacity to its customers. Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.

Nokia also noted that it operates global R&D facilities with thousands of engineers in Wroclaw and Krakow.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/07/nokia-wins-ten-year-network-expansion-deal-with-orange-polska/