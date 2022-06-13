Oracle's Infrastructure Cloud Revenue (IaaS) rises 36%

Oracle reported revenue of $11.8 billion for its fiscal 2022 Q4, up 5% year-over-year in USD and up 10% in constant currency. Q4 GAAP operating income was $4.5 billion, down 1% in USD and up 6% in constant currency. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.6 billion, up 3% in USD and up 8% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 38%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was $3.2 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $4.2 billion. Q4 GAAP earnings per share was $1.16 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.54.

Cloud services and license support revenues were up 3% in USD and up 7% in constant currency to $7.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 18% in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $2.5 billion.

“We continued to improve our top line results again this quarter with total revenue growing 10% in constant currency,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. “These consistent increases in our quarterly revenue growth rate typically have been driven by our market leading Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications. But this Q4, we also experienced a major increase in demand in our infrastructure cloud business—which grew 39% in constant currency. We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase. Couple a high growth rate in our cloud infrastructure business with the newly acquired Cerner applications business—and Oracle finds itself in position to deliver stellar revenue growth over the next several quarters.”

Some highlights:

Total Q4 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $2.9 billion, up 19% in USD, up 22% in constant currency

Infrastructure Cloud Revenue (IaaS) up 36% in USD, up 39% in constant currency

Fusion ERP Cloud Revenue (SaaS) up 20% in USD, up 23% in constant currency

NetSuite ERP Cloud Revenue (SaaS) up 27% in USD, up 30% in constant currency

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/q4fy22-earnings-release-2022-06-13/