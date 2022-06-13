Oracle inaugurates data center in Paris, now 38 cloud regionsworldwide

Oracle opened its second cloud region in France in La Courneuve, Paris. All Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services are available in the Oracle Cloud Paris region to support regulatory compliance requirements, which are especially critical in banking and the public sector. Available services include Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. The company already operates a data center in the Marseille region.

Oracle’s said its dual-region cloud strategy enables French customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographical locations in-country.

“Organizations have reached a critical milestone in how they deploy data for strategic planning and operations,” said Christophe Negrier, general manager, Oracle France. “Oracle is helping customers realize their cloud-first strategy to grow faster, become more sustainable, and increase their security posture with Oracle’s two cloud regions in France and 38 cloud regions worldwide.”

The new Paris region expands Oracle Cloud’s extensive European presence, which already includes more than 10 cloud regions with Marseille, Frankfurt, London, Zürich, Amsterdam, Milan, Stockholm, and Newport (Wales) already live, and the Madrid region is due to come online this year.

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/oracle-reinforces-commitment-to-france-by-opening-a-second-cloud-region-2022-06-20/