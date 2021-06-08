Open XR Forum builds membership momentum

Juniper Networks, Sumitomo Electric and Arrcus have joined the Open XR Forum, which aims to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing XR optics pluggable transceiver technology.

These new members bring essential expertise and world-class experience in routing, access/edge networks and software to the Open XR ecosystem. Their contributions and participation in the Forum will help drive multi-vendor, interoperable solutions to enable high bandwidth, software-configurable, coherent optics from the core to the edge of the network.

"Juniper is pleased to work with the Open XR Forum members, to advance the development of intelligent coherent pluggables. We are excited to be part of the Open XR vision of transforming network architecture to deliver major advances in performance, cost and network agility to meet the rapidly expanding capacity requirements for cloud, datacenter and 5G traffic," said Brendan Gibbs, SVP Product Management, Juniper Networks.

"Building a robust multi-vendor ecosystem is essential to enable network operators to achieve the substantial savings and increased network capabilities provided by XR optics technology. As critical members of the value chain, these new members mark a significant step forward in the realization of the XR optics network vision," said Dave Welch, Infinera Co-Founder.

Open XR Forum membership is expanding rapidly to cover a wide range of industry participants which currently includes AT&T, BT, Colt, Crown Castle, Infinera, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Telefónica, Verizon, Windstream and ZAYO.

