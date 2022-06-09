O-RAN Alliance Summit set for June 29, 2022

The O-RAN ALLIANCE will host a virtual summit on June 29, 2022 to discuess the latest updates to its leadership, the ecosystem, and adoption trends.

The summit will bring to a conclusion the global plugfests that have been progressing this year at 3 venues:

Auray OTIC and Security Lab is hosting 21 participants: Alpha Networks, Askey Computer, Calnex Solutions, Foxconn, Institute for Information Industry, Inventec, IP Infusion, ITRI, JPC connectivity, Keysight Technologies, Lions Technology, LITEON, MICAS, NKG, Pegatron, QCT, REIGN Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, Sageran, VIAVI Solutions and WNC.

Telefonica, at European OTIC in Madrid, is hosting 6 participants: ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Precision Optical Transceivers, Ribbon and VIAVI Solutions.

AT&T and DISH are hosting participants including Analog Devices, Anritsu, Calnex Solutions, Cisco, Fujitsu, HCL, IP Infusion, ITRI, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, META, NSF ARA: Living Wireless Lab, NSF PAWR: AERPAW, NSF PAWR: Colosseum, PHYTunes, Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions, VMware and Wind River; with assistance from AT&T Lab, NSF PAWR: COSMOS Lab, NSF PAWR: POWDER Lab and University of New Hampshire Interoperability Lab.

In addition, the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition will present 23 new demos of O-RAN technology.

