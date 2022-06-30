O-RAN adds certification and badging program

The O-RAN Alliance, which has just wrapped up its industry summit in Germany, has launched its Certification and Badging program in collaboration with Open Test and Integration Centres (OTIC). O-RAN certificates state that an equipment or function is conformant to O-RAN specifications, whereas the O-RAN badges confirm interoperability or end-to-end functionality of an O-RAN solution. O-RAN certificates and badges will be issued by the Open Testing and Integration Centers, or OTICs.

The OTICs provide collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to ensure consistency and quality of testing of O-RAN products and solutions. O-RAN ALLIANCE has just approved the 7th OTIC and first one in Americas: Kyrio O-RAN Test and Integration Lab hosted by CableLabs.

Some other highlights from the summit:

a next Generations Research Group (nGRG) has been formed to focus on open and intelligent RAN principles in 6G and future network standards.

Open RAN Summit @will be held on 25-26 October 2022 in Madrid. The event will be held in collaboration with Telecom Infra Project.

The O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2022 concluded at 3 continents with 50 participants. Starting from this year, O-RAN ALLIANCE switches to hosting two global PlugFests per year, to accommodate for ever increasing interest of the diverse O-RAN community to efficiently test and integrate their O-RAN solutions.

https://www.o-ran.org/testing-integration#learn-otic