NTU Singapore taps Keysight for 6G R&D in terahertz frequencies

The Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies in Singapore has selected Keysight's software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies.

Keysight’s solutions will be used to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices such as transceivers. Located at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), a leading research university, the centre leverages terahertz frequencies to develop a unique electronic-photonic hybrid approach. It can be used to design mobile devices capable of efficiently operating at data rates of up to several terabits per second (Tbps). Many emerging applications and future 6G use cases, including augmented reality, holographic communication and mobile edge computing rely on such high data rate speeds.

“Keysight is pleased to contribute to breakthroughs in 6G technology by providing NTU with a 6G testbed that accurately analyzes unchartered terrain spanning electronics and photonics technologies for their TeraX Lab,” said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s general electronics measurements solutions (GEMS) group. “Together with pacesetters such as NTU, Keysight is enabling high-speed data transfer links critical to realizing a wide range of consumer, enterprise and government 6G applications.”

Keysight’s integrated software and hardware tools, with advanced performance in measurement science applicable to 6G technologies, enable NTU to accurately characterize complex transceiver modules. Keysight combines the company’s high-speed arbitrary waveform generator (AWG), optical modulation analyzer with highly detectable symbol rates, network analyzer (PNA), PSG analog signal generator with compact upconverters and downconverters from Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI) and PathWave Vector Signal Analysis software to create a turnkey solution for comprehensive testing and validation of on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices.

