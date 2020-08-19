NTT Ltd. plans massive data center in northern Virginia

NTT Ltd., will build a new, large-scale data center campus with a planned 336MW capacity in Prince William County, Gainesville, Virginia (a.k.a. Data Center Alley).
The new campus will be a strategic addition to the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which includes new data center campuses in Ashburn, VA; Hillsboro, OR; Santa Clara, CA; Chicago, IL; and Phoenix, AZ.
In addition to its U.S. campuses, NTT recently announced the opening of its first data center location in the Spanish market in Madrid, and its new hyperscale data center campus in Navi Mumbai. NTT Global Data Centers is also in the midst of new data center development projects in Germany, India, and Johannesburg later slated to open in late 2022.
