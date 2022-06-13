Nokia offers network-in-a-box program for rural broadband

Nokia will begin offering Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) kits for expedited delivery to rural service providers. Each ‘network-in-a-box’ kit is suitable for building a network for a town of up to 1,000 homes.

Each Nokia Broadband Relief Kit is comprised of the necessary FTTH equipment, software licenses, support, and state-of-the-art in-home WiFi gateways required to serve a typical town of 1,000 households. The kits support GPON and XGS-PON over a single port and fiber using Nokia’s Multi-PON-Module (MPM) technology.

Nokia says the offer is especially valuable given the global supply chain shortages of telecommunications equipment that are impacting smaller operators

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “The pandemic magnified the importance of having broadband regardless of a household's geographical location. Families residing in rural communities, particularly those with school-aged children, suffered greatly from a lack of broadband and ability to participate in remote learning. We want to support the operators launching in hyper-localized markets but who cannot secure broadband equipment in these difficult times. In addition, we also believe that all service providers need to have one eye on the future, so all the kits can support 25G PON today or when the need arises.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/13/nokia-launches-a-network-in-a-box-program-for-rural-broadband-builders/