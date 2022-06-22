Nokia launches 5G Innov Lab in France

Nokia launched a 5G Innov Lab platform with the objective of testing and integrating 5G industrial uses, using an open and transversal approach; and brings together various entities, including Airbus Secure Land Communications, Augmented Acoustics, Digital Immersion, IMT, SNEF Lab, Nokia Bell Labs, and Paris-Saclay Hardware Accelerator.

The 5G Innov Lab platform will rely on a 5G private network comprised of different frequencies (2.6GHz TDD, 26GHz, and the 3.8 – 4.2GHz band, with three major focus areas:

Research and innovation

Industrial and vertical use cases

5G experiments on the 26GHz band

The 5G Innov Lab platform is part of the France Recovery plan.

Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President of Nokia in France, said: "5G will play a critical role in the transformation of the industry and verticals and this Nokia-led platform will enable the development in France of new use cases, with the support of all partners. France has many assets, supported by both historical and new players, and the cooperation of these actors is essential to accelerate developments and guarantee our competitiveness at the European and global levels.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/21/nokia-launches-in-france-the-5g-innov-lab-platform-to-test-and-integrate-future-5g-use-cases/