Nokia Bell Labs demos 100G PON over a single wavelength

At Fiber Connect 2022 in Nashville, Nokia Bell Labs showed the first proof-of-concept demonstration of 100G PON. The prototype delivers 100Gbps downstream on a single PON wavelength. The performance is achieved using digital signal processing as well optimizations of the modulation.

Nokia is also introducing the concept of a "flexible PON", where the downstream performance can be adjusted in software based on the quality of the channel.

Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “Fiber is the ultimate broadband infrastructure. It has almost unlimited capacity with only changes to the electronics at either end needed to increase speed. Today, fiber can already deliver 10G and 25G speeds. 50G will be available in the second half of this decade. With this proof-of-concept demo, we show that 100G is already within reach; all with the fiber network infrastructure that is being built today.”

Here's the overview.

Nokia also notes that it was the first telco equipment vendor to enable 25G PON on the same OLT equipment that is being deployed today for GPON and XGS-PON. In addition, according to Dell’Oro, Nokia was the 2021 market share leader for XGS-PON equipment. Seven out of 10 fiber homes in the USA are served using Nokia FTTH kit.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/13/nokia-showcases-first-100gbsecond-fiber-broadband-technology-in-the-us/

