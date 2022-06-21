Nokia, Elisa, and Qualcomm Technologies achieved arecord-breaking 5G uplink speeds of 2.1 Gbps.

The live demonstration at the Nokia Arena in Tampere in Finland featured Nokia's AirScale base station in 26 GHz mmWave spectrum over Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The network was connected to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm® QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Additionally, Nokia deployed its Carrier Aggregation technology to make the best use of the available spectrum assets. The Carrier Aggregation setup included four component carriers of 100 MHz each.

Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Technology and Strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks, said: "5G mmWave stands out as an optimal solution for venues like stadiums, where large capacity and ultra-high data speeds are needed over a short distance for thousands of mobile users at the same time. Carrier Aggregation is the key to fully leveraging spectrum assets in different frequency bands. This successful project is another important milestone in our long-standing and well-established relationship with Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies. We look forward to seeing visitors enjoy innovative 5G experiences at the Nokia Arena soon."

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/21/nokia-and-elisa-achieve-over-2-gbps-5g-uplink-speeds-on-mmwave-with-qualcomm-solutions/