Minnesota's South Front Networks picks Padtec's 800G

South Front Networks, a broadband service provider based in Mankato, Minnesota, has selected Padtec’s 800 Gbps transponders , a disaggregated, high performance optical transport platform, to provide 400 Gbps wavelengths in its footprint. The operator’s objective is to increase the transmission capacity of its DWDM networks to offer a unique connectivity experience to the users of its services as it continues to grow.

“We are pleased with Padtec’s quick turn around and with the performance of the platform”, says Jay Hanke, President of South Front Networks. “Our customer base demands prompt response to their growing bandwidth needs and our team, with Padtec’s support, was able to bring up services in record time, from purchase order to passing traffic in less than 30 days”.

“Padtec is delighted to partner with South Front Networks. Our TM800 capabilities are aligned with South Front Network’s approach in building their network: cost-effective, prompt delivery, quick commissioning and above all outstanding optical performance”, says Manuel Andrade CEO Padtec NA. “We are committed to support South Front Networks in its growth journey”, he adds.

Padtec's 800 Gbps transponder product line (up to 400 Gbps per optical channel) combines high data transmission rates with lower cost per transmitted bit. “The TM800G is deployed worldwide both in terrestrial and submarine networks. One of the technical novelties of this generation of transponders, based on Acacia’s AC-1200 chipset, is the option to select among several modulation formats on the line side, making it easy to achieve the highest data rate possible in any given route” highlights Manuel.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/south-front-networks-selects-padtec-to-deploy-400-gbps-links-in-us/