Mexico's Neutral Networks deploys Infinera's ICE6

Neutral Networks has deployed Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new transnational, fiber network called NEXT. NEC collaborated on the project.

Neutral Networks, which provides connectivity to carriers, data centers, and enterprise customers on its existing 175-mile network, will establish a neutral, diverse, 100% underground and ultra-low latency fiber network to connect the City of Laredo in the United States with the City of Monterrey in Mexico. Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, NEXT increases the capacity of the international network to meet the rapidly growing bandwidth demands in the region. The network will aggregate and transport 10G and 100G Ethernet services onto high-speed wavelengths across more than 175 miles from Mexico to the United States without regeneration.

“Our goal is for Mexico to have a modern, world-class network infrastructure which is why we found Infinera’s innovative ICE6 solution and NEC’s local engineering capabilities a reliable and ideal fit to ensure a seamless implementation at a scale of this kind,” said Noé Garza, CTO at Neutral Networks. “Our NEXT network is revolutionizing the telecoms industry in Mexico, contributing to its growth and providing the most advanced border-crossing network available with Laredo, Texas serving as a key access point to Mexico’s international clients.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with NEC to design and build NEXT, Neutral Networks’ next generation network, which will be a critical foundation for internet traffic between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “This is one of the most important telecom investment projects in the Northeast part of Mexico in recent history, and we are proud to have Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 technology part of this transnational upgrade. ICE6 is deployed worldwide, and this deployment continues to demonstrate the solution’s scalable and flexible services to meet growing bandwidth demands.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/infinera-and-nec-to-modernize-neutral-networks-mexico-to-us-network-with-ice6-800g

https://www.neutralnetworks.mx/productos/next