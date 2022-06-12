Meta to expand data center in Huntsville, AL

Meta announced a major expansion of its data center campus in Huntsville, Alabama.

The project will add two buildings to the Meta Huntsville Data Center campus, bringing the facility to nearly 3.5 million square feet.

This expansion raises Meta's investment in Huntsville to more than $1.5 billion. Once it’s completed, the company anticipates the data center will support more than 300 operational jobs.

Meta has confirmed 100 percent renewable energy. The Meta-contracted project has added 227MWs of new renewable energy in Alabama.

https://www.facebook.com/HuntsvilleDataCenter/posts/pfbid0FDVmPfdrEjvKwtJjgFdKFrvd8VgVWb3etJMfQnp1UDJtfwegcM8MXA69rYiBHrJUl