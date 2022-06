Meta announced a major expansion of its data center in Gallatin, Tennessee, bringing its total investment in the site to $1 billion.

The expansion will add two new buildings at the Gallatin Data Center campus, which will then reach more than 1.6 million square feet.

The company has committed to 100% renewable energy. Meta-supported renewable energy projects in Tennessee represent over $111 million in local investment, 700 construction jobs, and 30 annual operational jobs locally.

https://www.facebook.com/GallatinDataCenter/posts/pfbid0EhaCW8qbs4gVyc95XzQBv7Z2g74qKSyv5nk3dX8oEnXfNFJYsNPuf2wDULxCjyRJl