MEF appoints AT&T and Verizon Executives to its Board

MEF announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors: Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, and John Nolan, Vice President, Global Connection Management, AT&T.

Bhattacharya and Nolan join MEF’s world-class board of directors who guide the advancement of the MEF baseline for LSO supply chain automation, MEF 3.0 standardized services, and test, training and certification, allowing service and technology providers and the enterprise to differentiate with on-demand, cloud-like experiences for their customers. Bhattacharya leads product management across all customer segments for Verizon Business and is responsible for the company’s product portfolio and its strategy and alignment with Verizon’s Network-as-a-Service framework. Nolan leads a team of professionals in more than 30 countries responsible for AT&T’s voice, data, international roaming, IoT, and performance relationships with other telecommunications providers in support of AT&T’s wireless and wireline businesses objectives around the world.

MEF Board of Directors:

Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft

Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services

John Nolan, Vice President, Global Connection Management, AT&T

Robert “Bob” Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Professional Services for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

