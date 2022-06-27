MaxLinear unveils modem chipset developed with Aviat

MaxLinear introduced its next-generation MODEM System on Chip (SoC), developed in partnership with Aviat Networks.

The MxL852xx will integrate MaxLinear’s highest performance capabilities to provide a compact and complete MODEM solution, including:

Multicore MODEM implementation supporting millimeter and microwave transmission

Multi-band operation support enabling more extended reach, higher throughput greater link availability

Enhanced IP traffic management

Leading-edge spectral efficiency, latency and network synchronization

Embedded processors supporting hosted and hostless applications

“The MxL852xx combines MODEM, quality of Service (QoS), and other functionality into a single chip for all products across all frequency bands,” said Gary Croke, Vice President of Marketing for Aviat Networks. “This will allow Aviat to create more integrated microwave, millimeter-wave, and multi-band solutions that increase capacity and lower TCO for wireless transport while simplifying the supply chain and operational complexities. As an industry leader and innovator, we are excited about the complete solution we will be able to offer customers by combining Aviat’s software leadership with this next-generation chip.”

"The challenge we face is to balance the need to preserve all existing legacy requirements with the new, dramatic shift towards higher capacity and multi-band transport for wireless backhaul and fronthaul applications,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “We achieved this balance through an innovative architecture well-suited to support Aviat’s next-generation product features and TCO goals.”







