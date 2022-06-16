Malaysia's MSAR picks Ciena

MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), a telecommunications infrastructure provider based in Peninsular Malaysia will deploy Ciena’s 6500, WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller to reach data transmission speeds of 800 Gbps line rate and total network capacity of 33.6Tb/s per fiber pair.

MSAR is currently building a new fibre optic network from Johor Bahru to Bukit Kayu Hitam with connectivity to all major data centre hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya, Nusajaya and Johor Bahru. This network will complement its existing network which offers connectivity to all major data centres in Singapore. The target RFS for Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya is August 2022 with connectivity to Bukit Kayu Hitam to follow by end of 2022.

“Ciena’s coherent optical technology will bring unparalleled capacity, enabling the fastest transfer of data across the network. The Digital Super Highway Network will serve as a platform for the adoption of future technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart highways, 5G and more,” said Saiful Husni Samak, Managing Director, MSAR. “We are very confident in our ability to address the needs of global hyperscalers, when our network can easily scale up to 800 Gbps and beyond with Ciena’s technology. We are set to deliver high quality services to cater to the growing demand, not just in Malaysia but also regionally. This game-changing offering will also be attractive to over-the-top players and international carriers.”

CommVerge Solutions serves as integrator on the project.











