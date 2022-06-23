Lumentum locks in wafer supply deal with IQE

IQE plc, a leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions, announced a mult-year supply agreement with IBM. The deal includes the supply of epiwafers supporting 3D Sensing, LiDAR for automotive, and optical networking applications.

Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, commented: “Our partnership with Lumentum is in alignment with our strategy to strengthen our customer relationships and to enter into long-term agreements securing wafer supply. Lumentum and IQE are industry leaders in the 3D Sensing space, and this partnership is underpinned by IQE’s unrivalled technology portfolio. We look forward to our continued collaboration and expansion of our business relationship into new market segments.”

Alan Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum, added: “I am pleased to extend our fruitful partnership with IQE into the future. They supported our ramp to high volumes in the consumer space, where we have shipped more than 1 billion large scale VCSEL arrays. As we start to ramp high volumes of differentiated solutions into even more demanding applications in the coming years in the automotive, extended reality, and industrial spaces, I’m sure our partnership will continue to flourish.”

https://www.lumentum.com/en/media-room/news-releases/iqe-announces-multi-year-strategic-supply-agreement-lumentum