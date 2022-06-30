LightRiver appoints Scotty Benda as Chief Product Officer

LightRiver, an optical network integration solution provider, appointed Scotty Benda as Chief Product Officer.

Benda previously has held senior systems, software and services leadership positions at Nortel, Lucent, ONI and Ciena where he successfully led innovative growth efforts and drove improvements in product, process and delivery performance within those companies.

“The shift to open optical networks represents an unprecedented opportunity for LightRiver with our comprehensive ‘design, deploy and automate’ approach to multivendor network solutions,” states Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. “I’m thrilled to welcome Scotty to our leadership team as we scale our platform, enhance our value proposition and accelerate toward the next phase of growth.”



