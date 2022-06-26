LF Edge: Major trends and taxonomy for edge computing

LF Edge, an umbrella organization under the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, released a 39-page whitepaper that provides a detailed taxonomy of the emerging edge networking segment.

“With the growing edge computing infrastructure market set to be worth up to $800B by 2028, our LF Edge project communities are evolving,” said Jason Shepherd, VP Ecosystem, ZEDEDA and former LF Edge Governing Board Chair. “This paper outlines industry direction through an LF Edge community lens. With such a diverse set of knowledgeable stakeholders, the report is an accurate reflection of a unified approach to defining open edge computing.”

The white paper, “Sharpening the Edge II: Diving Deeper into the LF Edge Taxonomy & Projects,” covers macro-trends as well as major paradigms for edge management and orchestration, security, connectivity, and analytics.

Download here: https://www.lfedge.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/LFEdgeTaxonomyWhitepaper_062322.pdf