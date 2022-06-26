LF Edge: Major trends and taxonomy for edge computing

LF Edge, an umbrella organization under the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, released a 39-page whitepaper that provides a detailed taxonomy of the emerging edge networking segment.
The white paper, “Sharpening the Edge II: Diving Deeper into the LF Edge Taxonomy & Projects,” covers macro-trends as well as major paradigms for edge management and orchestration, security, connectivity, and analytics.
Download here: https://www.lfedge.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/LFEdgeTaxonomyWhitepaper_062322.pdf