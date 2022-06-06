Latvia's LMT picks Nokia 5G Standalone Core

LMT, a communication service provider based in Latvia, has selected Nokia's 5G Standalone (SA) Core to deliver new advanced 5G services, like network slicing, enhance its network experience and reliability, and more quickly monetize its network assets. The deal widens Nokia’s footprint in LMT, which already uses Nokia Cloud Packet Core, Subscriber Data Management, and software solutions for 5G signaling and cloud management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deployment will also include the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabric.

Nokia notes that is now has 60 customers for its 5G SA Core, including around 30 CSPs in Europe. In addition, 25 of the top 40 communication service providers globally by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.

Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said: “We are proud to build on our solid partnership with LMT by providing it with Nokia’s market leading Core Network technology to enable the rollout of advanced 5G services. LMT already provides its customers with a strong experience and we look forward to furthering that work.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/06/nokia-5g-standalone-core-selected-by-lmt-to-deliver-advanced-5g-services-in-latvia/