Kioxia announced sampling of the first XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe attached, NVMe storage device.

Kioxia's XFMEXPRESS XT2 will be available in in 256GB and 512GB models and is designed for ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices and various embedded applications.

First introduced in August of 2019, and then presented as a proposal to the JEDEC Subcommittee for Electrical Specifications and Command Protocols, KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS is a new form factor for PCIe/NVMe devices.

