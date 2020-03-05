Kajeet picks ONF’s Aether Private 5G open source platform

Kajeet has selected Open Networking Foundation's (ONF's) Aether platform to build their own private 5G Networks-as-a-Service offering. The Kajeet solution provides a cloud-based platform providing enterprises Private LTE and 5G, both indoor and outdoor, with seamless mobility between public and private cellular networks, as a turnkey cloud-managed Network-as-a-Service.

Kajeet’s Private 5G platform provides cloud-based SIM management, device and network management, and end-to-end smart network slicing with QoS SLA assurance for addressing the challenges of mission-critical enterprise applications. It enables customers to manage their private wireless networks with 24/7/365 Tier-1 support from Kajeet.

ONF has deployed and demonstrated the capabilities of Aether at multiple global sites in concert with its leading vendor and carrier partners. Since its introduction in 2020, Aether has achieved a number of significant milestones, including:

“We are excited to work with the ONF to offer an innovative, open, carrier-grade Private 5G Platform that is purpose-built for enterprises. It seamlessly combines Kajeet’s public and private wireless solutions and expertise," states Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet.

