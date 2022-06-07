Juniper adds Cloud Access Security Broker to SASE

Juniper Networks has expanded its SASE offering with the addition of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to its Juniper Secure Edge solution. When combined with its SD-WAN solution driven by Mist AI, Juniper says it can now offer a full-stack SASE solution with visibility into both the edge and the data center.

Juniper delivers CASB and DLP to secure SaaS applications and help prevent unwanted access, malware delivery and distribution, and data exfiltration. Both capabilities are part of Juniper's Secure Edge cloud-delivered security solution managed by Security Director Cloud, which secures remote users and on-premises users alike. It easily manages Zero Trust and SASE architectures through one management portal using a single-policy framework.

Key benefits:

Prevent unauthorized access to data residing in the cloud by allowing only validated users to have access. Data access control gives security teams the greatest visibility and control over SaaS applications — both sanctioned and unsanctioned — including data, usage, compliance, threat prevention and access, which complements the suite of cloud-delivered security capabilities offered by Juniper Secure Edge.

Expand visibility for IT operations and security teams with DLP by creating identity-based micro-perimeters around users, SaaS applications and the data within them, and keeping sensitive and confidential data within the organization safe.

Protect SaaS applications from compromise by controlling user actions on a granularlevel, scanning all existing and new files within SaaS applications for malware, and preventing upload and download of the compromised files.

Take a stepwise approach to SASE. Organizations can leverage their existing SRX security policies and extend them to their SASE architecture with Secure Edge to meet the business needs of today and beyond, growing with them as they expand their SASE footprint. Whether they’re starting with SD-WAN or SSE or both, Juniper is the only vendor in the market today that provides organizations with both the flexibility they need and the simplicity they want.

"The biggest challenge with SASE solutions today is that they require organizations to abandon existing technology investments that are working for them, forcing them to start from scratch and rebuild Zero Trust principles into a new architecture," said Samantha Madrid, Group VP of Security Business & Strategy, Juniper Networks. "Now, with the addition of CASB and DLP, Juniper addresses these concerns with a full-stack SASE suite of capabilities that are flexibly adopted and deployed while extending Zero Trust principles already implemented across the network to the cloud.”

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Juniper-Networks-Offers-New-Secure-Edge-CASB-and-DLP-Capabilities-to-Simplify-the-SASE-Experience/default.aspx