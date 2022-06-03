Japan's Nara Institute of Science and Techn deploys Nokia's private 5G

Japan's Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) has deployed Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology as part of a Local 5G network. NS Solutions served as integrator for the project.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), an end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform, is designed to empower enterprises from different industry verticals to leverage 5G-powered automation for greater efficiencies. The Nokia solution also includes the Japanese model of FastMile 5G Gateway, which was developed especially for local 5G use cases in Japan.

Takashi Oshiro, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, at NS Solutions, said: "Our expertise coupled with field-proven Nokia solutions allow us to deploy best-in-class Local 5G networks for enterprises from different industry verticals. Nokia DAC will enable us to quickly deploy Local 5G for NAIST to help them gain new research capabilities and allow them to use the network to conduct research for upcoming technologies. In addition, Nokia Fastmile CPEs allow the users to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) quickly and easily."

Donny Janssens, Head of Customer Team Enterprise Japan, at Nokia, said: “Nokia Digital Automation Cloud will allow NAIST to benefit from a highly reliable local 5G network to better manage its data assets and provide a superior learning experience. In addition, our FastMile 5G Gateway allows NS Solutions to offer high-speed, reliable wireless connectivity for the local 5G network at NAIST. These solutions enable enterprises to leverage 5G technology in order to acquire new capabilities and gain a business edge. We are pleased to work with NS Solutions on this project and look forward to helping other enterprises benefit from innovative 5G use cases."





Nokia says it has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/06/03/nokia-ns-solutions-to-deploy-5g-sa-private-wireless-network-at-nara-institute-of-science-and-technology-to-advance-research-capabilities/