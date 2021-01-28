Italy's Azcom picks Keysight for O-RAN testing

Azcom Technology, a provider of wireless solutions and certification services, has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions for verifying Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) equipment.

Based in Italy, Azcom uses KORA solutions to validate performance and compliance of O-RAN Radio and Distributed Units (O-RU and O-DU) implementation to specifications set by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, as well as to verify interoperability between these network elements. Azcom also uses the KORA test tools to perform O-RAN pre-certification and badging testing.

Keysight’s end-to-end test capability enables Azcom to develop the company’s O-RAN compliant 5G O-RU with support across multiple standards, including 5G New Radio (NR), 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT).

“As a provider of cutting-edge product engineering services to global customers for more than two decades, Azcom is excited to expand its use of Keysight’s software-centric emulation, test and validation tools,” said Davide Denti, 5G RU product manager at Azcom. “Keysight’s Open RAN Studio Player is a highly versatile and easy-to-use tool. Keysight’s open RAN solutions enable Azcom to accelerate the development of proprietary solutions as well as efficiently provide leading certification services critical to the rapid advancement of the open RAN community.”

http://www.keysight.com