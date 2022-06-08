Israel's Partner Communications deploys ADVA's Oscilloquartz

Partner Communications has deployed its Oscilloquartz timing technology to support 5G rollout throughout Israel to deliver the level of accuracy and availability needed for next-generation mobile services and time-sensitive low-latency applications.

Partner Communications’ new timing infrastructure features the OSA 5440, a fully redundant, scalable, and modular multi-technology grandmaster for core deployment. Operating with the OSA 3230B ePRC cesium clock and OSA clock combiner, it provides an ePRTC system, providing high levels of time stability compliant with the ITU-T G.8272.1 standard. Onboard multi-band, multi-constellation receivers compensate for atmospheric disturbances to filter out timing errors. What’s more, centralized AI-powered GNSS assurance software identifies and protects against vulnerabilities of satellite-based timing. The solution also includes the OSA 5410 Series for continuous probing and assurance, enabling Partner Communications’ team to anticipate any issues and minimize disruption to service. The technology is remotely controlled by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller with Sync Director.

“Upgrading a major nationwide mobile network like ours required the most advanced timing technology and the support of an expert team. That’s why we selected ADVA’s Oscilloquartz synchronization solution built on a core PTP grandmaster clock with full hardware redundancy and a scalable modular design. It offers many fan-out options, including PTP over multiple 10Gbit/s interfaces, and its advanced GNSS technologies ensure highest availability even under challenging conditions,” said Yigal Giladi, VP of engineering at Partner Communications. “With our new timing infrastructure, we can deliver the best possible mobile 5G experience to our customers. Now when GNSS is compromised or otherwise unavailable, ADVA’s ePRTC solution means we can still deliver phenomenally accurate timing across our network even during very long GNSS outages.”

