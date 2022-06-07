Intel intros NetSec Accelerator Reference Design

Intel introduced a new design blueprint that enables fast deployment of network security workloads.

The new Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design allows original design manufacturers to quickly build – and bring to market – PCIe add-in cards featuring Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT) acceleration and full Intel-based server functionality, including orchestration and management. Ideal for IPsec, SSL/TLS, firewall, SASE and analytics workloads, design-optimized cards can be integrated by network and security vendors within their solutions to expedite the integration of network and security functions and maximize the capabilities of server infrastructure at the edge.

Intel says its ecosystem partners are currently developing products based on the reference design. Silicom and F5 will be among the first to utilize the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design to offer integration and acceleration of networking and security functions for rapid scale and time to market.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/docs/processors/atom/netsec-accelerator-reference-design-solution-brief.html