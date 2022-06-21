Infinera's XTM packet/optical deployed on the island of Tenerife

Cabildo de Tenerife, the governing body of the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, has deployed Infinera’s XTM Series across its regional government network infrastructure to increase broadband connectivity throughout the island. The new network uses the XTM Series range of EMXP packet-optical transport switches and the High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA) to deliver an architecture optimized for the needs of the island.

Infinera worked closely with Apfutura Telecom S.L. to upgrade Cabildo de Tenerife’s regional government network.

“Investing in a high-speed government-owned and -operated fiber network that serves the needs of our government agencies, technological projects, citizens, and tourists is a critical investment in the development and sustainability of the island,” said Mr. Enrique Arriaga, Vice President of Cabildo de Tenerife. “We are pleased to have deployed Infinera’s XTM solution to meet our present needs and be ready for the future. Not only did we receive exceptional support from the Infinera team, but the solution was also easy to install, and services could be deployed immediately.”

