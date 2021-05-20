Immuta raises $100 million for its data security

Immuta, a start-up based in Boston, secured $100 million in Series E funding for its platform can automate access to data by discovering, securing, and monitoring data on any cloud service. The new investment brings Immuta’s total financing to date to $267 million.

Led by NightDragon, the funding round also includes new investor Snowflake Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Data Cloud company, as well as participation from existing investors Dell Technologies Capital, DFJ Growth, IAG, Intel Capital, March Capital, StepStone, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Wipro Ventures. This new infusion of capital builds upon Immuta’s record growth in 2021, which included increasing commercial annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100 percent, doubling its customer base, and continuing its global expansion into EMEA and APJ. Immuta will use the investment to accelerate product innovation, expand sales, marketing, and customer success teams to meet growing global demand, and deepen strategic partnerships within the cloud data ecosystem.

“There is a major shift in the modern data stack as organizations scale to derive value from their data more quickly, while also protecting their data assets and adhering to privacy regulations,” said Immuta CEO Matthew Carroll. “We’ve entered the next wave of the cloud data evolution where automation and security are essential to meeting modern cloud and data demands. This new funding will help propel Immuta into our next phase of growth as we continue to revolutionize cloud data access and data security.”

“As the threat landscape continues to escalate and cloud migration continues, we’re seeing increased global interest in the need for secure data access solutions,” said Dave DeWalt, former CEO of FireEye, McAfee, Documentum and now Founder and Managing Director at NightDragon. “Immuta is the clear market leader in providing secure data access, providing data teams with one universal platform to control access to data at scale. Many of the world’s top data-driven organizations – Roche, Mercedes-Benz Group, IAG, and the U.S. Army – rely on Immuta every day to quickly, safely, and efficiently share more data with more users. We’re excited to be making this investment in such a critical part of the modern data stack.”

“With this expanded partnership, enterprise customers can benefit from both Snowflake’s native data policies for data governance and Immuta’s simple, centralized, and comprehensive method for managing and automating data policy within specific workflows,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake SVP of Product. “Together, customers have a solution for more seamless enforcement of data policy, ultimately allowing for more customer value. We look forward to partnering with Immuta through the next stages of its growth.”

http://www.immuta.com