II‐VI signs renewable energy contracts in Asia

II‐VI has signed renewable energy contracts for powering multiple sites throughout Asia with 100% renewable electricity. These new agreements represent 35 GWh of renewable electricity per year, thereby avoiding an additional 18,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. The agreement covers II-VI sites in India, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Japan.

The company notes that it has now entered into renewable electricity contracts for over 40 sites around the world, including over 35 sites that now cover 100% of their annual electricity usage with renewable sources.

“II-VI now purchases approximately 38% of our electricity from renewable sources,” said Tim Challingsworth, Chief Sustainability Officer. “This announcement is an important next step in fulfilling our commitment to steadily reduce our carbon footprint position around the globe.”

https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-significantly-reduces-its-global-carbon-footprint-with-renewable-energy-contracts-in-asia/

In April 2022, II-VI announced that nine of its U.S. sites will now cover 100% of their annual electricity usage with renewable sources.

In January 2022, that its largest plant in China would be powered with 100% renewable electricity sources within four years.

In October 2021, it announced that it was powering all of its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable electricity sources.







