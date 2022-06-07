II-VI tapes out DSP for 100 Gbps coherent optical access

II‐VI announced tape-out of its Steelerton digital signal processor (DSP) for 100 Gbps coherent transmission in optical access and aggregation networks.
“The Steelerton DSP promises to bring 100 Gbps QSFP28-DCO transceivers into the mainstream in access networks,” said Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Technology, II-VI Incorporated. “It’s a breakthrough solution that enables wide-scale deployment of full C-band tunable coherent transceivers into QSFP28 ports, of which there are tens of millions in service. The Steelerton DSP is less than one-fifth the size and consumes less than half the power of any other 100 Gbps coherent DSP commercially available.”
https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-develops-ultralow-power-dsp-for-100-gbps-coherent-transmission-in-optical-access-networks/