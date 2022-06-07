II-VI tapes out DSP for 100 Gbps coherent optical access

II‐VI announced tape-out of its Steelerton digital signal processor (DSP) for 100 Gbps coherent transmission in optical access and aggregation networks.

The company says its Steelerton DSP, miniaturized and with ultralow power dissipation, typically of 2 W, was designed specifically to enable 100 Gbps digital coherent optics (DCO) in a pluggable QSFP28 format, one of the most widely deployed 100 Gbps transceiver form factors in access networks.

“The Steelerton DSP promises to bring 100 Gbps QSFP28-DCO transceivers into the mainstream in access networks,” said Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Technology, II-VI Incorporated. “It’s a breakthrough solution that enables wide-scale deployment of full C-band tunable coherent transceivers into QSFP28 ports, of which there are tens of millions in service. The Steelerton DSP is less than one-fifth the size and consumes less than half the power of any other 100 Gbps coherent DSP commercially available.”

https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-develops-ultralow-power-dsp-for-100-gbps-coherent-transmission-in-optical-access-networks/