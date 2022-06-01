HPE reports Q2 sales of $6.7B, strong demand, supply chain issues

Citing strong customer and growth in subscription sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported Q2 revenueof $6.7 billion, up 0.2% and 1.5% adjusted for currency from the prior-year period and in line with Q2 outlook. Diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.19, flat from the prior-year period primarily due to $126 million of Russia-related charges. Non-GAAP earnings amounted to $0.44, down 4% from the prior-year period due to impact from Russia-related operations and currency.

“Persistent demand led to another quarter of significant order growth and higher revenue for HPE, underscoring the accelerating interest customers have in our unique edge-to-cloud portfolio and our HPE GreenLake platform,” said Antonio Neri, president, and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “I am optimistic that demand will continue to be strong, given our customers’ needs to accelerate their business resilience and competitiveness. We remain focused on innovating for our customers and on executing with discipline so that we translate that demand into profitable growth for HPE.”

“We are particularly pleased with the resiliency of our gross margins despite the inflationary environment and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” said Tarek Robbiati, EVP and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With record levels of high-quality backlog, we are well positioned for growth in FY22 and beyond, and confident in realizing the financial commitments we set at our Securities Analyst Meeting last October.”

Segment Results