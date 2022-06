Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will deliver a new ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server in Q3 2022 powered by the Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors.

HPE is the first major server provider to deliver a new line of cloud-native compute solutions using processors from Ampere.

The new HPE ProLiant RL Gen 11 servers provide a single socket that delivers up to 128 cores per socket for scale-out compute.

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/press-release/2022/06/hewlett-packard-enterprise-expands-compute-portfolio-with-new-servers-based-on-cloud-native-silicon.html