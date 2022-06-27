GSMA confirms Barcelona will host MWC at least until 2030

GSMA confirmed its intention to host the annual MWC event in Barcelona until at least 2030.

Since a change in location from Cannes to Barcelona sixteen years ago the GSMA has grown MWC to a show where more than 109,000 global visitors attended in 2019.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman pointed to Barcelona’s role as more than just the host city of MWC. “We’ve not just grown the event since our move to Barcelona but evolved it to include an entire ecosystem,” he noted.





https://www.mobileworldlive.com/featured-content/home-banner/mwc-to-stay-in-barcelona-through-2030