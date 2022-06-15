Google Cloud Region opens in Milan with TIM

A new Google Cloud region has opened in Milan, in partnership with TIM.

The new Milan region (europe-west8) is now part of the Google Cloud global network of 34 regions and 103 zones, bringing Google Cloud services to users in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. It is the first of two regions that are opening in Italy, the second will launch in Turin in the coming months.

“The partnership between TIM and Google Cloud will accelerate the digitization of companies, public administrations and private citizens. Customers will benefit from innovative, flexible and secure digital solutions thanks to the new Italian Google Cloud regions and TIM's sustainable data centers. In fact, we are inaugurating a strategic infrastructure that will combine the huge economic benefits expected in Lombardy and Piedmont with important advantages for the environment: our network of data centers, designed and built according to eco-sustainability criteria, will allow significant CO2 savings," said Elio Schiavo, Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer, TIM.

The new Milan region launches with three cloud zones and Google Cloud standard services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity.

Like all Google Cloud regions, the Milan region is connected to Google’s secure backbone, comprising a system of high-capacity fiber optic cables under land and sea around the world. In addition, multiple regions in the same country will offer Google Cloud customers a secondary local site to ensure better disaster recovery or geographical high availability that allows them to meet business continuity requirements.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/new-google-cloud-region-in-milan-italy-now-open