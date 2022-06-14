Google Cloud launches Private 5G for enterprises

Google Cloud launched a private 5G solution for enterprises looking to expand wireless performance and security across their campuses.

The service leverages Google Distributed Cloud Edge and technology from a number of partners, including Betacom, Boingo, Celona, Crown Castle, and Kajeet.

Google Distributed Cloud Edge provides a centralized control and management plane for secure networks, scaling from one to thousands of locations. GDC Edge allows customers to run private networks including virtualized RAN for connectivity and edge applications in a single solution.

Google's partners include:

Betacom will deploy its fully managed private wireless service, 5G as a Service (5GaaS), on GDC Edge, giving enterprises access to cost-effective, high-performance 5G networks that are designed, deployed and managed to support new intelligent manufacturing applications.

Boingo Wireless will deploy its fully managed, end-to-end private cellular networks for enterprise customers using GDC Edge at major airports, stadiums, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and U.S. military bases.

Celona’s 5G LAN solution automates rollout of private cellular networks that are tightly integrated with existing security and app QoS policies. Celona’s 5G LAN network operating system can also be deployed as a resource within GDC Edge, further accelerating private cellular adoption.

Crown Castle owns and operates communications infrastructure, including wireless infrastructure and fiber networks, that serves the demands of telecommunications network operators, enterprises, and the public sector, and seeks to enable the next wave of deployments with partners leveraging GDC Edge for private network deployments.

Kajeet will deploy its 5G solution on GDC Edge with a mission to connect students and communities with safe, simple, and secure high-speed wireless Internet to eliminate the digital divide once and for all.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/announcing-private-network-solutions-on-google-distributed-cloud-edge