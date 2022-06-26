Google claims cleanest cloud in the industry

In 2021, Google signed agreements to buy power from new renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of nearly 1300 MW – expanding its global portfolio by almost 25% and re-affirming Google Cloud's position as the cleanest cloud in the industry.

Google has now set a "moonshot goal" of operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) by 2030.

This week, Google released the 2021 carbon-free energy percentages (CFE%) for each of its data centers. Globally, Google operated at 66%1 CFE in 2021 – 5% higher than 2019, but 1% lower than 2020.





https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/sustainability/5-years-of-100-percent-renewable-energy