France's LyRES Metropolitan Network deploys Ekinops360

The Ekinops360 optical transport system has been implemented within the LyRES Metropolitan Network (Lyon Recherche et Enseignement Supérieur) to support the delivery of high-speed, ultra-secure broadband to staff and students at 22 universities and over fifty connected sites in the Lyon area. The upgraded network delivers average speeds of 100Gbps, with peaks of several hundred Gbps in certain areas.

The Ekinops360 optical transport solution has been selected by partner SPIE ICS, a digital services subsidiary of the SPIE group, which is contracted to LyRES to seamlessly upgrade its network to meet new and existing challenges of digital development for its higher education and research institutions. As the LyRES network is connected to the RENATER national network for higher education and research, maintaining network availability, reliability and security is crucial.

“LyRES Metropolitan Network is yet another example of how Ekinops is able to quickly serve customers,” said Thierry Varona, Sales Director France at Ekinops. “We are delighted that the LyRES Network has chosen Ekinops and its partner SPIE ICS for its network and believe this signals the beginning of future investment in homegrown French technologies.”

“Ekinops’ deep understanding of how mission critical networks should be upgraded is clear in their optical transport solutions,” adds Bogdan Stefanescu, Director Competence Center for the Eastern Region, SPIE ICS. “The flexibility and scalability enabled by their technologies allowed us to deliver a seamless migration to the new network environment and provide tremendous network speeds to all users. Ekinops is also headquartered in France which gives us an operational advantage too.”

