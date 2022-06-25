FCC reviews Next Gen TV (ATSC 3.0)

The FCC is seeking public comment on Next Generation Television (“Next Gen TV” or “ATSC 3.0”) and on the scheduled sunsets of two rules concerning broadcast TV.

Next Gen TV is the newest broadcast TV transmission standard, developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), which promises to enable broadcasters to deliver an array of new video and non-video services and enhanced content features to consumers. ATSC 3.0 merges the capabilities of over-the-air (OTA) broadcasting with the broadband viewing and information delivery methods of the Internet, using the same 6 MHz channels presently allocated for DTV service.

The greater spectral capacity of ATSC 3.0, along with it IP delivery, will allow broadcasters to provide consumers with a higher quality television viewing experience, such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) picture resolutions and immersive audio. It also has the potential to enable broadcasters to reach viewers on both home and mobile screens. In addition, ATSC 3.0 will allow broadcasters to offer enhanced public safety capabilities, such as geo-targeting of emergency alerts to tailor information to particular communities and emergency alerting capable of waking up sleeping devices to warn consumers of imminent emergencies, as well as greater accessibility options, localized content, and interactive educational children’s content.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-seeks-comment-deployment-next-generation-tv-technology