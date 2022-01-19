FCC identifies a path forward for 5G C-band near airpots

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced progress toward allowing Verizon and AT&T to enhance 5G service around certain airports while protecting commercial air travel from disruption by 5G C-band interference.

“We believe we have identified a path that will continue to enable aviation and 5G C-band wireless to safely co-exist,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. “We appreciate the willingness of Verizon and AT&T to continue this important and productive collaboration with the aviation industry.”

The phased approach requires operators of regional aircraft with radio altimeters most susceptible to interference to retrofit them with radio frequency filters by the end of 2022. This work has already begun and will continue on an expedited basis.

At the same time, the FAA worked with the wireless companies to identify airports around which their service can be enhanced with the least risk of disrupting flight schedules.

https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/faa-statements-5g