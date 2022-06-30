FCC authorizes Ku-band service in motion for SpaceX and Kepler

The FCC issued blanket authorizations to SpaceX to operate consumer and enterprise Ku-band Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM) and to Kepler Communications to operate unlimited Ku-band Earth Stations on Vessels (ESVs) in the territorial waters of the United States and aboard US-registered vessels throughout international waters worldwide.

Both SpaceX and Kepler propose to use the 14.0-14.5 GHz band to transmit (Earth-to-space), and the 10.7-12.7 GHz band, including 12.2-12.7 GHz (generally known as the 12 GHz band), to receive (space-to-Earth).

The grants are subject to a number of conditions, some of which are related to the ongoing 12 GHz rulemaking proceeding.

