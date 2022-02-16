Ericsson confirms SEC investigation

Ericsson confirmed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified the company that it has opened an investigation concerning the matters described in the company’s 2019 Iraq investigation report.

Ericsson said it is too early to determine or predict the outcome of the investigation, and that it is fully cooperating with the SEC.

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2022/6/update-on-ericsson-engagement-with-u.s.-authorities

