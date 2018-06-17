Equinix opens xScale data center in Sydney with PGIM

Equinix, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate, inaugurated its first xScale data center in Sydney, Australia. This milestone follows the closing of the US$575 million joint venture between the parties in March 2022.

As the first of the two data centers to be developed and operated under the joint venture with PGIM Real Estate, the new SY9x facility currently provides more than 14 MW of power capacity and will provide more than 28 MW when fully built out to meet the surging demand for cloud-based platforms and services among businesses in Australia. PGIM Real Estate owns 80% equity interest in the Australian joint venture, with Equinix owning the remaining 20%. Equinix will be responsible for the operation of the hyperscale data centers.

SY9x is located in Rosehill, adjacent to the Western Sydney CBD of Parramatta. The second xScale facility, to be named SY10x, will provide more than 28 MW of power capacity when built. At full build the two xScale facilities will offer a combined power capacity of more than 55 MW.

With the closing of the joint venture in Australia, Equinix's global xScale data center portfolio will be greater than US$8 billion of investment across 36 facilities, and expects to deliver more than 720 megawatts (MW) of power capacity when fully built out. Including SY9x in Sydney, Equinix currently operates nine xScale data centers across all three regions including FR9x in Frankfurt, LD11x and LD13x in London, OS2x in Osaka, PA8x and PA9x in Paris, SP5x in São Paulo, and TY12x in Tokyo. An additional eight xScale builds are under development for approximately 70 MW of incremental capacity.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix has also established joint ventures to build xScale data centers in Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. Including Sydney, Equinix plans to build ten xScale data centers in the region, delivering approximately 240 MW of power capacity when completed.

